Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Nuvei Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 1,784,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,455. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuvei by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

