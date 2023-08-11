Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.42.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVEI

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nuvei by 13.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after buying an additional 309,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvei by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.