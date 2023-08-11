NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,201,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,862,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.