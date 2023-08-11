Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 1,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

