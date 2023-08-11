ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion.

ODP Trading Down 5.7 %

ODP stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 530,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. ODP has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ODP will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,911 shares of company stock worth $3,517,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

