Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.34. 85,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 750,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Ohmyhome Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohmyhome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

