Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.05 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $126.64.

In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 37.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 202,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

