Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. The stock had a trading volume of 310,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

