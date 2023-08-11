Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,667,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,990,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.