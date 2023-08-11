Operose Advisors LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. 6,571,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

