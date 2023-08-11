Operose Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 152.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.26. 62,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,566. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.