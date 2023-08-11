Operose Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 212.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

View Our Latest Report on SO

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.