Operose Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,556 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,085,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter.

IDV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 422,122 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

