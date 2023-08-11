Operose Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $187.37. 2,478,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.97. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Report on AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.