Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,967. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

