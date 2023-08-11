Operose Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,299,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

