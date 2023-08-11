Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.