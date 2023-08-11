Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24,489.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 93,303 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 54,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

