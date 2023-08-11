Operose Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 64,302,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,321,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.