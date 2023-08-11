Oppenheimer Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

