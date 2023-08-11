Oppenheimer Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $91.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

