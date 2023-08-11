Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,037. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.