Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Opsens Price Performance
Opsens stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Opsens has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.
Opsens Company Profile
