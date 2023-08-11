Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Opsens stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Opsens has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

