O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $186,268.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $936.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 147,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

