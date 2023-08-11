Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 72,997,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,662,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,908,399 shares of company stock worth $67,110,527. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

