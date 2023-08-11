Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.24 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($7.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.71) by ($3.24), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1,813.81) earnings per share.

PBLA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,524. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $1,644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $907,200.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

