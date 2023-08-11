Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance
Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,033. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
