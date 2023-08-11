Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,033. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

