Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ (PRTK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.15 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

