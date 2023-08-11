Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PSYTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
