Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.
PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.05. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
