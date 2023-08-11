PaySign’s (PAYS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

PaySign Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

PaySign stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 million, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $30,930.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,475,631 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 103,193 shares of company stock worth $193,085 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 674.6% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 152,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,890 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 31.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 47,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PaySign during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

