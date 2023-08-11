PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,118 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 4.4% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

