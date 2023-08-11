PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.04. 2,871,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,167. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

