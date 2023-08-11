Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.
Separately, Simmons began coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Persimmon Stock Up 1.3 %
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
