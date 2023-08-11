Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSNL opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

