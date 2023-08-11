Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of PLL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 305,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

