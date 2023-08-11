Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) to Issue $18.50 Dividend

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 18.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance
OTC:PLWN remained flat at $570.00 on Friday. Pinelawn Cemetery has a one year low of $525.00 and a one year high of $625.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.86 and its 200-day moving average is $593.15.
Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile
