Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,900. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $16,090,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Stories

