PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
PLM opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
