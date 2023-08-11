PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

PLM opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.