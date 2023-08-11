Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
