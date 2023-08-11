Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

About Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

