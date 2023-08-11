Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Insider Sells $974,040.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Powell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
Powell Industries stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.92.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
POWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
