Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Insider Sells $974,040.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Powell Industries stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

