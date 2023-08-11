Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.50.

Get Primerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $213.24. 117,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,499. Primerica has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.