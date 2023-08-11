PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $679.89 million, a PE ratio of 218.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $156,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $216,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,087 shares of company stock worth $2,135,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,863,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

