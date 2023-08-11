Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,627,000 after buying an additional 167,060 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

