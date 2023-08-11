Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Crown Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

