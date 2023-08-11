Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.82 million, a P/E ratio of -180.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

