Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.19.

QLYS stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,441 shares of company stock worth $6,219,712 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

