Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.91.

Shares of PWR opened at $200.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

