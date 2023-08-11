Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QBCRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday.

Quebecor Stock Up 7.9 %

About Quebecor

QBCRF traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

