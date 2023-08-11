Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.39 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $50.90. 1,288,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,500,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

